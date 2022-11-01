SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Sometimes it's extra special when it’s at the last minute.

“He texted me this morning, said, ‘Hey, thanks for taking care of my dog and, oh by the way, do you want to go to the game tonight?,” explained Larry Turnbull of Orwigsburg.

“I was pretty stoked to sit and watch the game tonight with a couple pals and I got a text at about 10 a.m. and I got a text, 'hey you wanna go to the game, free? In,'” said Bill Whalen of Orwigsburg.

It all started when one guy in the group attended Monday night's game, thanks to some tickets through work, that turned into a washout.

“It's a huge party out there,” said Ira Walton. "Ferris wheels, bands, DJ's. We had four hours of fun tailgating in front of the stadium went in they finally called it we went home."

Now, loading up the truck for the trip, the anticipation builds again.

"The suspense keeps going, as well as the excitement,” Walton said.

For this group of friends it's not just about the game but the camaraderie and memories they're going to make.

"We’re going to be talking about baseball and sports in Philly, in general right now, with the Eagles and the Union, it's great,” Walton said.

“I was in a World Series game in '08 and when they tell you that the place literally shakes, theres nothing like it,” Turnbull said.

With the high hopes in tow, of seeing the Phils get a World Series.