SCHUYLKILL HAVEN - The owners of an ice cream parlor in Schuylkill County are happy to be back at work again after a vehicle crashed into their restaurant causing it to close for a few days.
After the crash, The Freeze at 1111 Mrket St., Schuylkill Haven took only two days to reopen, co-owner Marissa Melochick said.
“There are good people, so we were happy that they came out so quickly for us,” Melochick said.
The crash happened early Sunday morning, when two vehicles collided near Route 443, with one of the vehicles striking the front of the ice cream shop. With the location only in business during the summer months, staff members knew they needed to act quickly.
“The car went through this portion of the building not all the way through thankfully but knocked the brick structure down,” Melochick said.
“There's a lot of other ice cream places that are open and we don't want to miss our chance we've been open 64 years there's a reason for it,” she said.
The Freeze owner says thanks to the small-town community she lives in she was able to get the help needed to temporarily restore the shop.
“Everybody involved in the accident, our hearts go out to them because this can all be replaced, but we just want to make sure they are okay,” Melochick said.
While repairs are expected to take 3 to 4 weeks, in the meantime local contractors have installed a makeshift wall with signs that read "We Are Still Open.”