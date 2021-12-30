Real estate sign - house for sale

Single-family homes became less affordable in the fourth quarter of 2021 in many U.S. counties, but Schuylkill County is a holdout.

The cost of buying a home in Schuylkill County requires just 6.5% of annual wages, according to ATTOM, a California-based property database company.

That is well below the 28% maximum deemed affordable. ATTOM's calculations assume a 20% down payment.

Real estate website Zillow.com lists homes in Pottsville, the Schuylkill County seat, starting as low as $18,000 for a three-bedroom home that is being auctioned off.

Other areas where prices remain affordable relative to income are Macon County, Illinois; Bibb County, Georgia; Wayne County (Detroit), Michigan, and Peoria County, Illinois. Those areas rank just above Schuylkill County, the leader in affordability based on ATTOM's analysis.

Nationally, ATTOM said median-priced single-family homes became less affordable in the fourth quarter in 77% of counties with sufficient data to make an analysis, as home prices rise faster than wages in much of the country, according to the study. That is almost double the 39% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

ATTOM's report evaluated housing affordability for average wage earnings based on the income needed to pay for a mortgage, property taxes and insurance. Data on average weekly wages came from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The median national home price jumped 17% over the past year to a record $317,500, according to ATTOM. Still, its analysis shows that ownership costs are below 28% of average local wages in half of the U.S.

