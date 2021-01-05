RYAN TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County man is facing arson charges in connection with a December fire in Ryan Township.
Joel Garber, of Ryan Township, is accused of setting fire to his home on Sherwood Drive on December 30.
Police say when officers arrived at the scene Gerber was acting erratically and rambling incoherently. He was sent to the hospital for evaluation.
On the way there, he allegedly said he thought he flicked a few matches, but initially told police he didn't know how the fire started.