TAMAQUA BOROUGH, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man is behind bars and accused of sexual assault after content depicting child pornography was found at his home.
State Police arrested Troy McMunn, 35, of Pottsville Tuesday, according to a release from state police, after a search warrant conducted by the Computer Crime Unit last year revealed images and videos depicting child pornography on electrical devices at his home on Hazle Street in Tamaqua Borough.
An investigation was initiated after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed that a person located at McMunn's address uploaded a video of child pornography to a pornographic website, according to police.
The devices were seized for forensic examination, police said.
McMunn is being held at the Schuylkill County Prison on $20,000 cash bail. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.