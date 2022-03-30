TREMONT, Pa. - Dennis Truscott describes the emotional day when he watched emergency workers rush his neighbor's 9-month-old baby to the hospital.
"I was here when they actually took the baby out," he said.
It happened August 22, 2021. Police were called to a house on Clay Street in Tremont, Schuylkill County for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest. The boy was taken to the hospital via ambulance but could not be revived.
Investigators say the infant's father, 31-year-old Kevin Harris, told officers he had recently used methamphetamines, and that he would routinely cut and prepare meth on top of the washer and dryer in the basement.
The boy's mother told investigators a comforter that was on the washer and dryer was brought up and used on a bed where she and Harris slept with their children.
Court records say the comforter tested positive for methamphetamines. The coroner listed the baby's cause of death as complications of asphyxia and methamphetamine toxicity.
Truscott says he was shocked and saddened when he found out about the baby's death.
"I don't want to say too much but we all kind of knew there was activity going on let's put it that way. We didn't realize that the babies were being affected like they were," Truscott said.
Neighbors say Harris has several other children, including a 2-year-old who is listed as one of the victims in this case. That child was not injured.
Harris faces a slew of charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and is being held at Schuylkill County Prison on $75,000 bail.