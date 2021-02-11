PINE GROVE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man is now facing homicide charges after authorities say he killed his grandmother.
Kalvin Clark, 32, is behind bars on $250,000 bail, on multiple charges, including first- and third-degree murder.
His grandmother, 73-year-old Sharon Zimmerman, was found dead on the second floor of a home on North Tulpehocken Street in Pine Grove on January 24.
Authorities responded there for the report of a fall victim.
Officials say they later learned of a fight between Clark and his grandmother the day before.
"The argument then continued up the steps, and he didn't want her to get loud, so he put his hand over her mouth and gave her a fishhook. She then fell halfway down the steps," said Trooper David Beohm, of state police Troop L.
Police say Clark dragged her back up the steps, then took her down to the bottom, where she fell to the ground.
Authorities say Clark did not call for help, and left her there overnight.
"And then on Sunday morning, when he got up, she was still laying at the bottom of the steps... pulled her back up the steps and put her in the shower," Beohm said.
By that point, she was cold to the touch, and that's when someone unknown to police called 911.
Zimmerman's cause of death was later determined to be manual strangulation, police said.
Police initially charged Clark with aggravated assault, but withdrew those charges to instead file first- and third-degree murder charges.