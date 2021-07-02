SCRANTON, Pa. | The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Tyler Kegolis, 34, formerly of Frackville, Pa., pleaded guilty on June 30 to distribution of crystal methamphetamine.
According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Kegolis admitted to distributing highly pure crystal methamphetamine in the Schuylkill County area between December 2018 and February 2019.
This matter was investigated by the FBI, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Schuylkill County Drug Task Force, officials say.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) they say, a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.
The Department of Justice says it reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce crime.
A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison, authorities say. The maximum sentence under federal law is up to life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant's educational, vocational and medical needs.
For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant, authorities say.