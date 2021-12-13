Dropping a piece of wood into a jar is now progress for 61-year-old Todd Gladfelter.
It's a far cry from sculpting wood as a professional chainsaw carver and global adventurer. He and his wife, author Cindy Ross, built their Schuylkill County cabin themselves.
It's where his life took a tragic turn the day after Thanksgiving.
"I felt myself slip, and shortly afterwards, I was awake," Gladfelter said, "and I knew I was screwed up."
The fall broke Gladfelter's neck. He suffered a severe spinal cord injury, leaving the right side of his body mostly paralyzed. Nine screws now hold in place a rod in his neck.
Dr. Daniel McNeill is the medical director at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Reading, where Gladfelter is a patient.
"What's working in his favor, too, is that in the grand scheme of spinal cord injuries, which is what he's had, he has what is called incomplete injury," McNeill said.
This essentially means signals from Gladfelter's brain still work.
Through the years, Gladfelter and Ross have worked to help military veterans battle through severe post-traumatic stress disorder.
They started the nonprofit River House PA and have retreats at their property. The pair use nature to nurture and heal battered brains.
"He's a man that is always about service and always helping, always working," Ross said.
Now others are helping him heal. So far more than $85,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page to help with mounting medical and home renovation bills.
It's generosity that showcases a priceless spirit.
"I've lived my whole life, every day as a Saturday," Gladfelter said. "I've done everything I want to do."