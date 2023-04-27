POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A man working for the Schuylkill County Municipal Authority died at the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while he was on the sidewalk, according to a news release from Pottsville Police.

City police were sent to the 400 block of Nichols Street in Pottsville for a report of a pedestrian being hit around 10:40 a.m.

Crews arrived to find Jeremy Smith, 46, severely injured on the sidewalk on the south side of the roadway, city police said. Smith was immediately taken to a hospital, but later died as a result of injuries, police said.

After an investigation, police say an SUV driven by a 51-year-old Minersville man was traveling east on Nichols Street, then left the roadway and hit Smith, according to the news release.

Police say the SUV also hit a parked vehicle, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and will be more extensively analyzed to assist in determining a cause, police said.

Nichols Street was closed for nearly three hours while authorities investigated.

The investigation is continuing, with charges pending, police said.