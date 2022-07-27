A Schuylkill County native who is a current college professor in Ukraine is set to return to the war-torn region to renew his residency.
"I have people from Ukraine that are texting me and calling me saying be ready for air raid sirens, hiding in basements and just, you know, the calamity of life," Matthew Kenenitz said.
It's life in Ukraine that Kenenitz will see for himself.
Kenenitz, a teacher at Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, will return Monday. It will be his first time back since the start of the war with Russia.
"I can honestly say the three years I spent in Ukraine, even though my salary is next to nothing, I've been so affirmed and so grateful in the work that I've done," he added.
It's work he's continued via Zoom -- even giving students at Penn State Schuylkill campus a first-hand account of lessons of war from his Ukrainian students.
"No one knew if it was our city going to be bombed," Max Bohun told the students last April.
Bohun, 18, Zoomed with Matthew on Wednesday.
"I think having him or seeing him in Ukraine is going to be great support for every Ukrainian," the teen said.
Bohun is set to go to Cornell University, leaving his family behind. He'll return with Kenenitz, who will take the teen to the upstate New York campus.
"I know that I am extremely privileged to do what I was granted an opportunity to do," Kenenitz said. "So I'm trying to have a positive outlook on everything."
For Kenenitz, it's entering an uncertain present. But with Bohun, leaving with a limitless future.
"It's a testament of human strength. It's reality, it's a strong testament of spirit there and it get to me," Kenenitz said.
He's also looking to raise money to take over to Ukraine. To donate you can email Matthew at MKenenitz@gmail.com