Tom Brady has taken his last snap as an NFL quarterback.
He announced Tuesday that he's out of the game after a 22-year career.
Eagles fans certainly remember handing him a Super Bowl loss in 2018. But for one Schuylkill County man memories of the one many call the "greatest of all time" are much more personal.
"The quarterbacks came in. Tom came in and introduced himself as Tom. Shook my hand. I thought that was an interesting way to introduce yourself, which was the proper way," said Schuylkill County native Matt Stankiewitch.
Stankiewitch recounted his first encounter with Tom Brady inside the New England Patriots practice facility.
"He's bigger than you think. I'm 6-foot-3. He must be 6-foot-4 or 5. So he had a couple of inches on me. His hands were pretty big too when we shook hands," he said.
The Blue Mountain High and Penn State alum played center for the New England Patriots during the summer and preseason of 2013, making it all the way to the final cut.
In those six months he often snapped the ball to Tom and saw firsthand how armed and ready number 12 was.
"He was effortlessly able to throw 60-yard passes and hit the wide receivers in the chest every single time. Pass after pass, he was just warming up," Stankiewitch added.
Stankiewitch never played with Tom in a game and the pair never became friends, but those professional practice field moments carry a humbling impact nearly a decade later.
"I was able to admire some of that skill. It was just incredible. For his caliber to do that time after time again for such a long time in the NFL. It was incredible to watch, and he is the greatest of all time," he said.