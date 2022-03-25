FRACKVILLE, Pa. - "Hi everyone, it's Friday, I'm here in Frackville, Pennsylvania, still," said Matthew Kenenitz into his iPhone.
The Schuylkill County native and professor gives his 120 students in Ukraine this message daily.
"All of the students are volunteering their time for the war efforts. Either for humanitarian aid, or working with translations for news agencies, or getting the word out there," he said.
For the past three years the 40-year-old has taught English at Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv. He returned to Frackville in February for what he thought was a temporary visit.
"The University right now is a hub for refugees. A lot of people throughout Ukraine are living in the collegium there," he said.
It's a half a world away with a six-hour time difference. Kenenitz still teaches. His first online class is 6 a.m. Pennsylvania time with about half of the students.
"A lot of air sirens depending on where people are. Either hunkered down below somewhere or in a bomb shelter for four to five hours overnight and too tired to get to class," he said.
He says the toll is both physical and psychological for students, especially for one whose family fled to Spain.
"A family from Kharkiv is living in their house in Lviv. And it feels like someone else is living her life," he said.
Kenenitz says others have fled to Turkey, France, or Romania.
In Frackville he has led a local humanitarian effort through St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church. He wants to eventually return to donate the items.
Until then it's a lesson in empathy as he can only teach online and send messages of goodwill through social media.
He says his time in Ukraine has been the happiest of his life. He calls the people there resolute in winning the war and will not be oppressed.