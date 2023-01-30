ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A Schuylkill County painter is in the process of sprucing up a church that's more than a century old. St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair has been a staple of the community since 1901.

"You're overwhelmed with the smell of incense," Ordained Reader Gregory Sagan said. "When you see the beauty of the stained-glass windows and the icons, it really transforms you from an earthly place to a heavenly place."

Its intricate details and beauty are captivating, but Sagan says it was time to spruce it up. The floors were transformed from carpet to hard wood. The walls have been repainted and the wood restrained. Now, the iconostasis is being brought back to life.

"We're trying to really enhance this so that when people come, they're not focused on 'there's a nick here, there's a scratch or a dent here'," Sagan said. "They're going to come in and see a perfectly beautified temple that they're going to be able to worship in."

The painstakingly detailed painting job is no problem for 70-year-old painter Richard Jobrey. For the past two and a half years, he's been tasked with refinishing walls and now repainting the most complex piece in the parish.

"We're doing the white part," Jobrey said. "But the gold leaf, we're just touching up as we need it."

It takes a steady hand and patience, but it's a job Jobrey says he's glad to do.

"As long as God allows me, as long as he gives me the health and strength to keep going, that's what I do," Jobrey said.