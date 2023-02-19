PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. - An unknown suspect forced entry into Barr’s Sunoco, 418 Suedberg Road, Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County.

The incident happened on February 7, 2023 at approximately 1:18 a.m. when the suspect entered the convenience store and stole various items, including cigarettes, and a cash register containing approximately $200.

The suspect then fled in the direction of 2 ½ Mile Road.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white belt, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please contact Trooper Erik Auffant, Troop L Schuylkill Haven Criminal Investigation Unit, at (570) 754-4600.