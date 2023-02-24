POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches has transitioned to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County.

TRES, a restaurant specializing in tacos, tapas and tequila, held a soft opening in early February and will hold a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.

The space previously housed Wheel, a restaurant offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer.

The eatery was named the number 12 diner in the country by "Travel & Leisure" magazine in 2018, and a second Wheel location, which is continuing to operate with the restaurant's full menu seven days a week, opened in 2020 at 125 E. Broad St. in Tamaqua.

Owner Savas Logothetides started planning the TRES concept in August, and the Pottsville Wheel location closed in mid-January after six years of business.

"A lot of times in this industry, it's important that you stay fresh and that you always are evolving or pivoting to make sure that you're serving your clientele something that they want," Logothetides said.

TRES features mostly cosmetic upgrades that include new furniture, wall paint and an expanded bar, Logothetides said.

The menu features Mexican influences, but it also incorporates cuisines from around the world.

Tacos, for example, include Korean barbecue and an "Americanized" option of "chicken bacon ranch," Logothetides said.

Customers can choose TRES Originals ($3.25 each) such as pork carnitas, seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or fried haddock.

There are also more than a dozen specialty varieties ($3.50-$4 each) such as sriracha lobster, tangy shrimp, "Sweet Revenge" (hand-battered, deep-fried chicken, sweet hot sauce, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella) and "Brotherly Love" (shaved flank steak, caramelized onions and homemade queso).

An array of small plates includes empanadas such as street corn with grilled chicken and the "Fun Guy" (cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, grated parmesan and truffle oil) and tapas such as stuffed peppers, Spanish meatballs, deep-fried avocado and "Crabby Chips" (house-mae nacho chips with queso, lump crab meat and Old Bay seasoning).

TRES also has a full bar, featuring more than two dozen types of tequilas and a wide array of margarita options.

"I wouldn't say it's a Mexican concept per se," Logothetides said. "The branding definitely alludes to Mexican, but this is more of a tacos and tapas concept."

"You're going to see a lot of different cultures represented with these types of tacos. I was visiting a place in Nashville and another in King of Prussia that did similar types of concepts. I really, really enjoyed them, and I thought that bringing something similar to Pottsville would be pretty cool."

Logothetides announced the Pottsville Wheel's transition in late December, referring to the upcoming transition as "a business decision - a difficult one."

"As the owner of WHEEL restaurants, it is with a heavy heart that, yes, we will be transitioning the concept," he wrote on the business' Facebook page. "LET ME BE CLEAR - without your support our team and WHEEL could’ve never achieved what we have in downtown Pottsville."

"I’m proud. I’m proud of my team, my guests who have been loyal, and the small business community we have been a part of for 6.5 years and will continue to be a part of."

The online announcement garnered more than 800 reactions, more than 500 shares and nearly 600 comments. Reactions to the change were mixed.

"But why Mexican?" one customer asked. "It’s a great concept but this area has seen numerous Mexican restaurants come and go. Wheel was a great place for Pottsville, not your typical pizza, burgers, or Chinese that’s on every other corner in the coal region."

"Savas, I think it's a great idea and one I will definitely try," another person commented. "Was not a big grilled cheese fan but I'm so excited for the new concept. And have lots of Don Julio tequila!"

At Wheel, customers can build their own gourmet grilled cheese by choosing from more than 85 fresh ingredients.

There are breads such as sourdough, Italian white, pretzel bun and keto flatbread; proteins such as brisket, crab meat, turkey breast and pulled Buffalo chicken; toppings such as avocado slices, fried onion straws, grilled pineapples and Mrs. T's Pierogies; and dipping sauces such as creamy butter garlic, honey mustard, spicy ranch and tomato soup.

A classic grilled cheese with a side starts at $7.75, while a grilled cheese with protein and a side starts at $9.75. Sides include hand-cut fries, tater tots, pasta salad, grilled zucchini and mac and cheese, among others.

About a dozen specialty grilled cheeses include the "3 Little Piggies" (stacked with melted bacon cheddar, hand-patted 50/50 burger - half bacon and half beef, sweet bacon jam and spicy sriracha bacon on sourdough bread), "Philly Dilly" (thin-sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, homemade cheese sauce and deep fried pickle chips on Padora's Italian bread) and "Skooben" (Schuylkill County's twist on the classic reuben, with thinly sliced kielbasa, creamy coleslaw, 1,000 Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese on rye bread).

In addition to grilled cheeses, other Wheel menu highlights include appetizers such as fried Brussels sprouts, a crabby mac & cheese bowl, truffle fries garnished with grated parmesan cheese and "Bacon Bomb Bites" (deep-fried applewood bacon wrapped around creamy cooper cheese sticks); milkshakes such as cookies n cream, orange creamsicle and vanilla maple bacon; and a wide array of craft beer, Moscow mules, martinis and other drinks.

TRES, which is accepting Wheel gift cards, is a full-service establishment with customers having the option to order at table kiosks, Logothetides said. Takeout is also offered.

In addition to the ribbon cutting celebration, Friday's event will feature public appearances of the recently crowned royalty of the Greater Pottsville Winter Carnival: Snowdrop Princess Danica Frederick, Snowflake Princess Brenna McGowan and Queen of Snows Hannah Leskin.

To stay in the loop about TRES happenings, visit the restaurant's website and sign up for e-mail updates.