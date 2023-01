The Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department says Sheriff's Deputy Matt Dillman died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Just a few days ago, the Sheriff's Office set up an online fundraiser to help Dillman pay for his medical expenses.

Dillman previously served with several law enforcement departments in Schuylkill County.

He is survived by his wife Brandy and their 9-year old daughter Kennedy.