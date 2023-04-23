NEW PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat in the United States.

And Schuylkill County is no stranger to its impact.

The Schuylkill County Coroner's office sponsored the 9th Annual Coroner Symposium.

It was held at the Simon Kramer Institute in New Philadelphia.

Law enforcement talked about the dangers of the drug coming in through the border of Mexico, and the number of deaths it's caused.

They say not just across the nation but in Schuylkill County specifically.

"In the middle of the last decade we would have 25 or so drug related deaths in the county," said Dr. David Moylan, Schuylkill County coroner. "Over the last several years the crisis has skyrocketed. It's an epidemic. We're now facing well over a 100 drug deaths a year."

The US Department of Drug Enforcement says Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any cause of death.

That includes heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide and other accidents.

A sheriff from Arizona was one of the speakers.

Sheriff Mark Dannels discussed ways to address the crisis, including cracking down on smuggling across the border.