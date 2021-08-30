POTTSVILLE, Pa. – For performers big and small, you never know when your latest stage exit could be your last.
"Oh, just pure sadness," said Lisa Gillespie, executive director of Majestic Theater, about the Aug. 29 death of TV and film legend Ed Asner. "I got a text from two people, basically simultaneously during a workshop, and I was just stunned."
Majestic Theater's stage in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, now holds the distinction of the last stage on which Asner would perform, in his one-man show.
"It was such a wonderful experience," Gillespie said. "He was frail and he was older … but he did not seem like it was imminent that we were gonna lose him."
The theater director now recalls the show with even greater significance, as a booking that came out of nowhere which lead to a full house.
"It's completely surreal — the fact that he was even here, honestly," Gillespie said. "I still pinch myself every once in awhile, like, 'Did that really happen?'"
She also says the success of that show now motivates her to reach even higher for names of that caliber, as Asner leaves a big piece of his legacy on a small stage in Schuylkill County.
"But to know that that was the last, if not one of the last, times he was ever gonna perform live," Gillespie said, "it's truly an honor, so I don't know how we're gonna top that one."