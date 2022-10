NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - Supervisors in a township in Schuylkill County have passed an ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana in the community.

It all stems from complaints about "Doc House LLC," a marijuana growing and processing facility in Norewgian Township.

Under the new rules, the facility could face fines of up to $1,000.

The Norwegian Township Code Enforcement Officer will be tasked with policing the smell.