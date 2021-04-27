SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - At less than a week old they resemble sugar-covered Peeps. On recent arrival at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill Haven, five nearly newborn screech owls weighed about the same as the candy, only a 16th of a pound.
"We don't usually get the mom and the babies, we get the babies because something happened to the Mom," said rehabilitator Kaley Egan.
Egan says the entire family is recovering after a tree cutting incident destroyed their nest.
Full grown, the owls are the size of a dollar bill and can be tough to see.
Volunteer Bonnie Bohnenblust was called to the home where the tree was being cut down. She says the tree had to be cut above the hole, where the nest was located, to rescue the owlets.
"The top portion of the tree fell 25 feet and rolled down an embankment," she explained.
The hiding mother was injured in the process.
"When they found the mom, she was lights out, nobody home," Egan said.
Whether it be porcupines, foxes, or falcons, rescuing and rehabilitating injured wildlife is all part of a day's work for the 100% donation-funded center.
Egan says their 4,000-plus yearly patient list has only grown throughout the pandemic.
At least in the owls' case, Mom has recovered and keeps close watch throughout the process. The entire family will be released this summer.
"Sometimes it's bittersweet. When they are with us for a couple of months, we get to see them grow and thrive. But they will be where they belong, in the wild," Egan said.