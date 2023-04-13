Schuylkill County's Republican Party has decided to censure a controversial county commissioner.
Party members voted this week to censure George Halcovage.
A group of Schuylkill County workers is suing Halcovage, accusing him of violating sexual harassment policies.
Halcovage denies the allegations. He is up for re-election in next month's GOP primary.
The censure, reported by the "Republican Herald," is mostly symbolic.
The workers suing Halcovage, four women, turned down a lucrative settlement offer earlier this year.
The U.S. Department of Justice has already settled a separate suit against Schuylkill County.
The feds say county officials retaliated against county employees.