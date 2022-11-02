SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn't a dream, Phillies fans. Game 3 actually happened.

"[I] still have the buzz going from the night before," said Bill Whalen, a Schuylkill county native in attendance for game 3 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. "It was electric in the city and in the stadium."

Four Phils fans and friends from Schuylkill County scored standing-room-only tickets to one of the biggest Phillies' postseason games ever.

"Once [Bryce] Harper lit that homer up in the first inning, it was full speed ahead from then on," Whalen recalled. "Everybody was just having a blast."

From the start of their trip, they sensed something special.

"It was kinda fun to be sitting in traffic and folks next to you giving the thumbs up with Philly hats on," Whalen said.

Even with standing room only, they had a stellar view.

"We spent most of the game on the third-base side, in the 200 level," Whalen said.

They also got to see some Philadelphia sports royalty.

"Obviously, we had Bernie Parent, Dr. J, Schmidty and Brandon Graham threw out the first pitches," Whalen recalled.

His feelings about Wednesday night's game 4?

"Up two-one, we got [Aaron] Nola going tonight," he said. "I think everybody feels good about tonight. The bats are so hot."

After all, he was right about game 3.

"Like I said in the video, we're gonna smoke 'em," he said. "We smoked 'em."