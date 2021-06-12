ASHLAND, Pa. - The Republican nominee for Schuylkill County Sheriff is suing four people over a Facebook page that alleges he sent inappropriate messages to several women.
The page accuses the Republican nominee, Doug Litwhiler of sending lewd comments to young girls.
Earlier this week the creator of the page says he got an ultimatum to take the page down or face legal action. He says he is not backing down.
A statement of a lawsuit sent to page creator Anthony Kodack reads "You have been sued in court". Three other defendants including the current Schuylkill County Sheriff, Joe Groody also received the letter.
It all stems from the Facbook page "Schuylkill County Sheriff Candidate Doug Litwhiler likes Young Girls."
Litwhiler won the Republican primary for County Sheriff on May 18. Kodack created the page a day later after a woman told him Litwhiler sent her inappropriate messages in the past.
Kodack says more women have come forward with similar stories. He shared the stories on the Facebook page.
Litwhiler and his attorney said previously, the stories are defamation.
""We have proof that they're not true. That's why we're proceeding with the litigation," said Attorney Joe Orso on June 8th.
The lawsuit says Kodack and the other two page administrators created the page to advance Sheriff Groody's political interests.
Kodack refused to take down the page after Litwhiler asked him to. Litwhiler says his reputation and finances have suffered.
Kodack says he is not backing down and is acknowledging the lawsuit on his Facebook page. He says he and these women are telling the truth and he has obtained an attorney.
Kodack told 69 News earlier this week he has become a voice for the women who feel they were sexually harassed by Litwhiler.
"These women, they spoke out and they've been shut down before,: said Kodack on June 8. "Some of them made complaints to police departments and nothing got done. So, I'm not backing down because these women deserve to be heard."