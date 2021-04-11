COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa - The search continues this weekend for a missing endangered person in Monroe County.
Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore are searching for 72-year-old Ronald Nicholas of Clifton Township, Lackawanna County.
Police and rescue crews spent Sunday searching the area surrounding Brady's Lake in Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County for Nicholas.
He is described as 6 feet 3 inches, 220 pounds, white hair, brown eyes. Police believe he may be at special risk for harm or injury, or may be confused.
Officials say Nicholas might be driving a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma truck with cap bearing PA reg. ZHH1399.
Nicholas was last seen on April 5th around 11:00 a.m. on Firefighter Lane in Clifton Township.
If you see Nicholas or have any information about where he might be you are asked to call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore at (570) 963-3156.