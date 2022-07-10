Water rescue in Rush Twp.
Larry Neff | for 69 News

The search for a young man who disappeared on Lake Hauto will continue Sunday as the man’s family becomes increasingly frustrated with the search for their loved one.

On Friday rescuers responded to the lake in Rush Township, Schuylkill County for a person on a boat who went missing.

Crews have searched by air and by helicopter ever since but have not found the man.

The family says they want to know what caused their loved one to go missing in the first place but do not have those answers yet.

69 News will report the latest development as soon as it becomes available.

