Glen Onoko area

JIM THORPE, Pa. - A woman and two children were found soon after a search party was launched for them Friday morning.

The three were found around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the woods near Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, according to a firefighter at the scene of the search.

They had spent the night in the woods along the Lehigh River after parking at the Glenn Onoko Falls lot Thursday afternoon and going for a walk, the firefighter said.

The three were reported missing and a search effort was launched around 7 a.m. Friday. Officials used dogs to track them from their car.

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are not yet clear.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.