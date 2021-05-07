JIM THORPE, Pa. - A woman and two children were found soon after a search party was launched for them Friday morning.
The three were found around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the woods near Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, according to a firefighter at the scene of the search.
They had spent the night in the woods along the Lehigh River after parking at the Glenn Onoko Falls lot Thursday afternoon and going for a walk, the firefighter said.
The three were reported missing and a search effort was launched around 7 a.m. Friday. Officials used dogs to track them from their car.
The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are not yet clear.