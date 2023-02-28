We're learning new details in the investigation into accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

Monroe County has released one of the search warrants police filed for Kohberger's parents' home in Chestnuthill Township.

The warrant was signed by a Monroe County judge on Dec. 29, and it gave Pennsylvania State Police the authority to search the home. They were looking for any and everything that could link him to the stabbing deaths of four college students in Idaho: Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Gonclaves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen.

The warrant included Kohberger's car, the white Hyundai Elantra he was seen driving on police body camera video when he got pulled over on his way from Washington State to Pennsylvania. It also included anything that belonged to the victims, and Kohberger's electronic devices, but what investigators actually document taking, at least in this initial warrant, is much more specific.

A set of all-black clothing was seized, possibly important because one of the surviving students in the Idaho apartment described seeing a man dressed in all-black they didn't know.

Police also took a flashlight, a pair of medical gloves, and a pair of size-13 Nike sneakers, which could be important because we know that at the crime scene in Idaho, officers identified a shoe print with a diamond-shaped pattern left behind.

This search warrant did not contain any information about Kohberger's car or electronic devices, but we learned from the court Tuesday that more search warrants will be released on Wednesday, so there may be more details to come.