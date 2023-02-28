A search warrant released Tuesday reveals the items seized from a home in the Poconos in late December as part of an investigation into murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing and killing four University of Idaho students.

Among the items seized were:

One Defiant silver flashlight

4 medical-style gloves

Large t-shirt

Large black sweatshirt

Pair of black and white shoes

Pair of black Under Armour socks

Black large shorts

Black shorts

Black boxers

1 buccal DNA swab

Authorities say additional warrants will be released Wednesday.