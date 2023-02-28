A search warrant released Tuesday reveals the items seized from a home in the Poconos in late December as part of an investigation into murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.
Kohberger is accused of stabbing and killing four University of Idaho students.
Among the items seized were:
One Defiant silver flashlight
4 medical-style gloves
Large t-shirt
Large black sweatshirt
Pair of black and white shoes
Pair of black Under Armour socks
Black large shorts
Black shorts
Black boxers
1 buccal DNA swab
Authorities say additional warrants will be released Wednesday.