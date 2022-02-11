WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. | Another tragedy has struck Schuylkill County.
Pa. State Police have released a statement announcing that the second child pulled from the pond in West Brunswick Twp. died on Thursday.
The second boy was only 4-years-old.
This announcement has come only a couple days after the death of the oldest boy, five, who also fell into the icy pond.
The youngest was originally transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, then flown to Nemours Albert I Dupont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware.