SHENANDOAH, Pa. – A planned innovation center on the former site of a furniture store and nightclub in downtown Shenandoah is coming closer to fruition.
U.S. Senator Bob Casey visited the future site of the Center for Education, Business, and Arts (CEBA) Friday morning, along with other state and local leaders, to celebrate a $350,000 federal grant for the project.
Downtown Shenandoah, Inc. (DSI), Shenandoah’s revitalization organization, has spearheaded the project, which has been in the works since at least 2016.
The center will be built across from DSI’s offices in the A.P. Damato Post building in the 100 block of North Main Street, where Davison’s Furniture Store and the Thunder Road nightclub stood until fires in 2007 and 2012 respectively.
The center “will include a commercial kitchen, event center with catering kitchen, Penn State classroom, DSI offices, co-working maker and office spaces,” according to its website. The Penn State presence will mark the return of higher education to northern Schuylkill County since the 2005 closure of the McCann School of Business in Mahanoy City.
Casey said the project is an example of how Shenandoah is working to reinvent its future.
DSI President Karen Kenderdine expressed gratitude for the generosity of the community in supporting the project.
“This is a community in action, not words,” Kenderdine said. “What this building will bring is transformational, not just for Shenandoah but for the whole region.”
Kenderdine said that one of Shenandoah’s restaurants, Francesco’s, has expressed interest in expanding its sauce-making venture using the commercial kitchen.
“We want this building to be the spark that ignites people to start revitalizing this town, to bring in investors, to have our community take ownership of it,” Kenderdine said. “This building is to bring the services needed to every citizen of our region for whatever they want for their future. We want to help them be all they can be and be creators of jobs.”
Eric Mika, one of DSI’s co-founders, quoted Winston Churchill as he expressed optimism for the borough’s future.
“Hopefully, with your efforts and your support, this could be the beginning of reversing economic decline in northern Schuylkill County,” Mika said. “But it’s not going to happen overnight.”
DSI expects to break ground on the site within a year.