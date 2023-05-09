LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Some seniors in our area slipped into bowling shoes and hit the lanes Tuesday.

69 News headed to Carbon County Tuesday morning.

We found seniors, ages 60 and up, in a competition at Fritz's Lane and Pro Shop in Lehighton.

The bowling outing is part of a continuing, 14-event competition.

Five teams, divided up by Carbon County's public school boundaries, are vying for a championship.

The Carbon County Area Agency on Aging also has competitions planned, such as pool, miniature golf, horseshoes, and bocce ball.