RUSH TWP., Pa. - A serious crash briefly shut down a stretch of Route 309 in Schuylkill County Saturday when a vehicle struck a lane divider sign, two other vehicles, and overturned. The driver was thrown through the windshield.

It happened in Rush Township near Hometown Hill around 3 p.m.

One victim was flown from the scene for suspected head trauma. The two other drivers also went to the hospital for minor injuries.

There's no word on their condition at this time.

Crews closed 309 from Route 54 to Tamaqua while they cleared the scene.