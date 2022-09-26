Services have been set to remember a Schuylkill County man killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware last week.

SrA Kohl Reed, 22, of the U.S. Air Force, died Sunday, Sept. 18 after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV on Route 1 in Kent County, said Delaware State Police.

Reed, of the Shenandoah area, was assigned to the Dover Air Force Base, his obituary says.

Services include a viewing Tuesday morning in Shenandoah, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, then interment with military honors in Annville.