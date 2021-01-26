RUSH TWP., Pa. - Route 309 in Schuylkill County was closed for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash that injured several people.
The wreck late Tuesday morning involved a jeep, a van and a pickup truck in Rush Township on Claremont Avenue south.
We're told several people were hurt. A woman and a 13-year old boy in the van were critically injured and rushed to hospitals.
Police say the van was in the northbound lane when the driver lost control and swerved into the southbound lane and hit the other two vehicles.
The road reopened around 4 p.m.
Any one with information on the crash is urged to call the Rush Township Police at 570-668-4242 or email police@rushtownship.org.