STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The murder trial for the Monroe County man accused of stalking and kidnapping Holly Grim in 2013 resumed Monday.
After taking Friday off, it was a busy day in court Monday morning as Michael Horvath's trial continued.
An excavator, who found bones on Horvath's property, and Horvath's sister-in-law, who discovered key evidence in the case, were two of several witnesses prosecutors called to the stand.
The excavator was called in by police to dig up Horvath's property. He testified that he told investigators some of the soil, which ended up being where the bones of Grim were found, looked like it was brought in. He also said boulders he moved did not look natural to the area.
Then Horvath's sister-in-law testified she was at the property and saw and examined a gallon-sized bag containing handcuffs, shackles and a belt chain. It was dug up during the sale of Horvath's shed in May of 2017.
She also said her sister, Horvath's wife, brought a cache of guns to her New Jersey home the day police were executing a search warrant at Horvath's Ross Township property.
The judge also heard from an Allentown woman, whose movements in 2012, when she was a high school senior, were documented in a planner. In it, she was titled "New Emmaus Avenue School Girl."
Police say in 2013, Horvath stalked, kidnapped and killed his fellow Allen Organ co-worker, Holly Grim, and then buried her body on his property.
Horvath has maintained his innocence.
He's facing a bench trial, so the judge will make the ultimate decision, not a jury.
