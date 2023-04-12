RUSH TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro held an event in Schuylkill County on Wednesday morning.

He was in Rush Township to break ground on the largest specialty gas facility in the world.

EMD Electronics, owned by German-based Merck, is investing $300 million in the new facility.

Specialty gasses are a key component in semiconductor fabrication.

The governor says the state is investing in the project with a pair of grants.

"We've always had a lot of conviction for the long-term growth of semiconductors. We see it proliferate in our daily lives," said Jim Minicucci, SVP Specialty Gases, EMD Electronics. "What the pandemic did is it really pulled in that demand. So as we were looking pre-pandemic at what the growth would be, the pandemic really accelerated."

Work on the facility is expected to be done in a couple years.

Officials say it will create nearly 70 full-time jobs.