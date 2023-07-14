HARRISBURG, Pa. - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved Gov. Josh Shapiro's request to aid businesses affected by the Fountain Court Shopping Center fire.

The fire destroyed most of the strip mall in Bartonsville, Monroe County, on June 25. Shapiro submitted a request for financial aid to the SBA, which was granted this week.

The affected businesses are eligible for the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which provides low-interest loans for small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations. Under this program, the SBA can provide up to $2 million to help businesses meet unforeseen expenses resulting from the fire.

More than a dozen Fountain Court Shopping Center businesses can seek this aid, according to a Shapiro press release.

"My heart goes out to the Bartonsville community and to the small businesses that called this shopping center home," Shapiro said in the press release. "The Shapiro Administration stands with Monroe County and is committed to helping the small business community rebuild."