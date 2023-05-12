POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Everyone made it out alive from a house fire in Pottsville on Tuesday, thanks to the heroic actions of one police officer.

It was around 3 a.m. when the fire broke out in the home on the 1100 block of West Arch Street. A neighbor across the street snapped photos from her bedroom window as firefighters fought the flames, but firetrucks and EMS weren't the first ones on the scene. That was patrolman Michael Hrebik.

"It was kind of just like, right place, right time. I was down the street when the initial dispatch came in," said Hrebik.

Hrebik rushed to the home and quickly found Betty Speiss inside. He learned her 11-year-old daughter Savannah was in danger.

"The mother said that the daughter was stuck upstairs so I had gone upstairs. The smoke was very thick, and I knew that I wasn't going to make it through, and then I heard the mother say that the child was hanging out the back window," said Hrebik.

So Hrebik realized there was only one way he was going to be able to safely get Savannah out of the house. She was going to have to jump all the way down from the second-floor window. To make it easier, Hrebik said he grabbed a table from the kitchen and climbed on top.

"She jumped into my arms when I was on the table," said Hrebik.

Speiss and her four children have all been released from the hospital at this point, none of them suffering any life-threatening injuries. That's in large part due to Officer Hrebik's actions many are calling heroic, but he doesn't describe it that way.

"I think I did what any first responder would do, whether that be fire, police, EMS, whoever. If somebody was in that position, it would be to try to save whoever was stuck in that building," said Hrebik.

Just another day on the job for Hrebik, putting other's safety before his own.