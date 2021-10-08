SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Friday is National Pierogi Day!
Mrs. T's Pierogies commemorated the day with a flag raising ceremony at Shenandoah Borough Hall in Schuylkill County.
The day recognizes the yummy little dumplings stuffed with savory fillings.
Mrs. T's has celebrated this day since 1952 when the founder made his first pierogi sale to his local grocery store in Shenandoah.
He used his mom's recipe.
To honor her, he called his company Mrs. T's.
Now there's a new way to show your pierogi love.
You can wear it.
You can go online at National Pierogy Day Shop website to get merchandise, including fanny packs, sweatshirts, lunch boxes, scrunchies, and more.