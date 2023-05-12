Shenandoah police arrest man in arson incident involving mattresses

SHENANDOAH, Pa. – Authorities in Schuylkill County have arrested and charged a man in yet another arson in Shenandoah.

In a Facebook post, police say John Mayeresky is facing arson, criminal mischief and other charges.

Police say someone set mattresses on fire that were leaning against the porch of a home on North West Street. The fire then spread to the porch roof, causing substantial damage. According to police, this was caught on video.

Police say when officers showed up at Mayeresky's home, he was wearing the same clothes he was wearing in the video.

The incident is the latest in a string of recent arsons in the borough.