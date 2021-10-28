A dispute over thousands of dollars in missed payments by a Schuylkill County borough appears to be over.
Shenandoah Borough Council approved an agreement to settle the dispute with the Shenandoah Valley School District and Schuylkill County over its alleged failure to distribute Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) for 15 years.
The agreement will settle a lawsuit by the school district and county against the borough, seeking over $130,000 in missed payments since 2000, per a 1967 agreement.
“We reached an agreement on settlement. Both parties believe that this is in the best interest of all the parties, of all the people in Shenandoah,” Shenandoah borough solicitor Jim Amato said. “Instead of wasting money on litigation, we agreed on the settlement.”
In 1967, the Schuylkill County Housing Authority agreed to provide PILOT funds from the Federal Housing and Urban Development program to three taxing bodies - Shenandoah, Shenandoah Valley School District, and Schuylkill County - for two housing developments in Shenandoah, the Shenandoah High Rise and Shenandoah Family Development. The funds, per the agreement, were given by the housing authority to the borough, who was to split the funds with the school district and county per a formula which accounted for the three taxing bodies’ tax rates.
In 2000, the borough stopped distributing the funds, according to a statement from Shenandoah Valley solicitor Robert E. Matta.
In January 2020, the district received a $46,732.83 check from Joe Palubinsky, Shenandoah’s former longtime borough manager - the district’s share for 2016-2019 - which prompted an investigation and the rediscovery of the 1967 agreement.
Negotiations in an attempt to collect the outstanding balance, $135,000 from the district for 2000-2015, Matta said, were unsuccessful. Shenandoah Valley and Schuylkill County filed suit in the Schuylkill County Court of Common Pleas as a result. Monday night, Shenandoah Borough and the Shenandoah Valley School District approved the agreement at their respective meetings.
Both Matta and Shenandoah solicitor Jim Amato declined to release the written terms of the agreement until the Schuylkill County Commissioners take action on it at their next meeting.
Matta and borough manager Tony Sajone did provide WFMZ.com with some details on payments and timing.
Sajone said Shenandoah Valley will receive $105,000 in two payments of $52,500. The first is due by Dec. 31, and the second by June 30, 2022. The county will receive $31,200 in two payments of $15,600, with the same due dates.
Matta said the payments will resolve the lawsuit.
“The District felt it was in the best interests to settle the litigation without incurring additional costs of suit,” Matta said. “The district is happy to resolve the matter in a manner which provides a substantial recovery of funds due and owing the District per the agreement of 1967.”
Donna Gawrylik, a resident of Shenandoah, raised concerns at Monday’s meeting regarding where the money had gone, if not to the county or school district.
“There were audits every year [since 2000.] All of those audits came true, they never showed any missing money,” Amato said. “There is absolutely no evidence that anything was stolen, or of any nefarious conduct at all on the part of anybody at the borough.”
Amato said the borough believes the money went into the general fund and was used for general purposes.