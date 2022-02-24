SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Come 2023, Shenandoah Valley will have a high school soccer program of its own for the first time in its history.
The Shenandoah Valley School Board approved the addition at Wednesday night's regular school board meeting, attended by about two dozen parents and students, many of whom currently play soccer for Nativity BVM, Pottsville.
Since the 2006 closure of Cardinal Brennan High School, Shenandoah Valley has had a co-op agreement with Nativity for both boys and girls soccer.
Both School Board President Dan Salvadore and Superintendent Brian Waite expressed excitement for the district and the new program following Wednesday's vote.
Kimberly Mentusky, a district parent, spearheaded the most recent effort to bring soccer to Shenandoah Valley. That effort included applying for a grant from Dick's Sporting Goods, which she says was approved.