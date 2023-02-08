SHENANDOAH, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district kept kids out of school after a potential threat to the district.

The superintendent for the Shenandoah Valley School District says the district had a virtual learning day Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

He says there was a potential threat to the health, safety and welfare of students and staff. But he says the district worked with Shenandoah Borough Police, and the threat is no longer a cause for concern.

Shenandoah Valley students will be back in the classroom Thursday.