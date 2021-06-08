Take it down or face legal action.
That’s the warning from a lawyer representing the Republican candidate for Schuylkill County Sheriff.
As we previously reported, the candidate, Doug Litwhiler, has been the subject of a Facebook group that alleges he sent inappropriate messages to several women.
However, his lawyer says the posts are completely untrue.
On Monday, Anthony Kodack received a letter from Attorney Joe Orso that warned him to take down a Facebook page he created.
The page is filled with alleged screenshot messages Kodack says sheriff candidate Litwhiler sent to several women in Schuylkill County.
“I’m not backing down. I took it as another scare tactic," Kodack said.
Litwhiler won the Republican primary for county sheriff on May 18.
Kodack created the page a day later after he says a woman he knows told him Litwhiler allegedly sent her inappropriate messages in the past. He posted the screenshots, the page quickly gained followers, and more women sent Kodack their own alleged screenshots claiming the same behavior.
However, Orso claims it’s an orchestrated attempt to ruin Litwhiler’s reputation.
“We notified a while ago about this Facebook page that contains defamatory, untrue material. It was made, our belief, at the direction of the sheriff or his campaign," Orso said.
Kodack claims every woman whose post he’s shared reached out and provided him with the alleged messages and that it wasn’t part of a deliberate plan.
But Orso disagrees.
“We have proof that they’re not true. That’s why we’re proceeding with the litigation," Orso said.
Orso wants Kodack to take the page down by Wednesday or he’ll proceed with legal options.
“If you’re going to sue me, sue me. Let’s go to court. We’re ready," Kodack said.
“If there was no political basis for these posts, the threat of a lawsuit would be enough for most people to remove the post. The fact that they won’t remove the post, in fact, proves our case," Orso said.
Kodack tells 69 News he has no plans to take it down and stands by his posts.
“These women, they spoke out and they’ve been shut down before. Some of them made complaints to police departments and nothing got done. So, I’m not backing down because these women deserve to be heard," Kodack said.