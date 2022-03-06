HAZLETON, Pa. - Police in Luzerne County are looking for information about a shooting incident that sent multiple people to the hospital, leaving one person dead.
It happened early Sunday just before 1:00 a.m. at Beech and Wyoming Streets in Hazleton.
The Hazleton City Police Department posted on Facebook saying officers were called to the scene following reports of a fight and shots fired.
Police say once at the scene they found two gunshot victims. Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment of unknown injures.
Hazleton Police were later notified of three additional gunshot victims. The three additional victims were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles with unknown injuries.
One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The four other victims were taken to trauma centers for further treatment. There is no word on their conditions.
Police say all five victims are juvenile males
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazleton Police Department at 570-459-4940.