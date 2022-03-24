BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. - Cereal lovers will see some familiar faces on their box of Cheerios.

ShopRite Associates Angela Kinsley, Melinda Collister, Esther Hollingsworth and Anthony Romano from the Brodheadsville, Monroe County store will be featured on a special edition box.

They won the annual ShopRite Partners in Caring Cheerios Contest.

It honors ShopRite associates for fighting hunger in their communities by asking for donations when customers check out.

ShopRite Brodheadsville raised more than $38,000.

The store also won $3,000, which it will donate to the West End food pantry.

