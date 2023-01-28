SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023.

According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.

The shooter was described as wearing his hat backwards and operating a light blue 4-door sedan with a missing hubcap on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.