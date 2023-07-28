"Looks like a nice barn," I said to Mike Horne, Manager of the Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge, as we walked along the painted red structure.

"If you were here a few years ago, Bo, there would be Christmas trees hung on all these nails," he said.

The barn, tucked into the Monroe County countryside and built in 1870, represents multiple problems for Horne.

"You can see this was busted when someone broke in," he said of the lock, adding that a zero turn $3500 lawn mower has been stolen from the site.

"I grew up on a farm. So, it's really not my preference to take down old farmhouses and old barns," he said.

But that is what he has to do. The one-time 170-acre Christmas tree farm became part of the 6,000-acre refuge in 2016. But the farmhouse and barn are now the targets for vandals.

Their fate, after failing to find a third-party steward, is the same as an adjacent refuge-owned property. A home and barn dating to the 1700 and 1800's is now being torn down.

"If someone would break in here and get hurt, then there's a liability issue and that's what we were facing," Horne stated.

The decision raised the ire of some neighbors, who wrote into 69 News expressing their displeasure at the decision.

"It has to be evaluated according to the National Register criteria for eligibility," said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Regional Historic Preservation Officer Amy Wood.

She says all structures on federal land must also comply with the National Historic Preservation Act. Horne says for various reasons, including modifications through the years, deeming them not historically significant, these three didn't, and their main mission is habitat, not structural protection.

"This is the end of the Newswangers barn," said Ross Township Historical Society member Penny Kellow.

She came to see the barn one last time, as she would visit the property as a kid.

"Deep sadness. These barns, they just don't build them like this anymore," she said.

When building for the future sometimes means taking down the past.