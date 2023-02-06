SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Sudden cardiac arrest is the top cause of death for student athletes, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

That's one of main reasons why a Monroe County family is working to get more AEDs across the community.

At Shawnee Mountain, Abbie Moyer gave an AED demonstration on Sunday. It's a device she said could have saved her brother Greg's life.

"It was such a traumatic loss, not just for our family, but for the community. How could this healthy kid just die?" said Moyer.

In 2000, Greg Moyer was playing in a basketball game at East Stroudsburg North High School. His sister said at halftime her brother walked off the court.

"All of a sudden a few minutes later, one of his teammates ran out of the locker room and was yelling for my parents," said Moyer.

She tells us she and her parents went into the locker room and found Greg collapsed on the ground. Abbie said Greg went into sudden cardiac arrest.

After his death, his sister tells us they learned Greg had an undetected heart condition.

"The emergency room nurse told my parents this never should have happened. There should have been an AED at the school," said Moyer.

In light of his death, the Moyers created the Gregory W. Moyer Defibrillator Fund. The goal is to make sure AEDs are easily accessible at schools, public places, police vehicles and more, making sure everyone gets a second chance at life.

She has raised money at the Greg Moyer Ski Day, with all of the money going to help the fund.

She said her brother loved going to Shawnee.

"So, we're out here in the community trying to raise awareness, thanking our community for helping us with our mission and hopefully making sure that no other family has to experience the tragedy that we did," said Moyer.